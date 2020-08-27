COTA remains open as an intake center as Galveston evacuees head home

Evacuees can text “ATXShelter” to 888-777 to get updates about sheltering in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall, the City of Austin and the counties of Travis, Hays and Williamson announced the intake facility at Circuit of the Americas remains open to those seeking shelter.

Local leaders said the reception center is still operational but limited space is available in a "traditional shelter setting" for evacuees.

Many of those were from the Galveston area, which is no longer under a mandatory evacuation. Those who arrived by bus will be returning home Friday morning while those who came by personal vehicle can return after registering their entire traveling party with hotel staff, government officials or the Red Cross.

Officials are working to prepare longer-term shelter for those who are unable to return to their communities. Depending on the number of people who remain in the Austin area after Friday, they may consolidate shelters.

As of Thursday, the Capital Area Shelter Hub run by the City of Austin, Hays County, Travis County and Williamson County has housed about 3,000 evacuees at 21 hotels and the Austin Convention Center, split accordingly: