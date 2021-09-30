Austin Humane Society welcomes dozens of pets after Hurricane Ida

The shelter is now looking for willing adoptive and foster families.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Humane Society (AHS) welcomed dozens of and kittens and dogs into its shelter Thursday afternoon.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) transported the animals from Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida.

"They'll come here and we'll be able to medically evaluate them,

make sure they're up to date on all their vaccines and then they'll

be available for adoption," said Katie Kennedy, director of

communications for the Austin Humane Society.

AHS received a transfer of animals before and after Ida made landfall. With Thursday's transfer, more than 100 new animals now call Austin home.

"The majority of the animals who have previously come to us have already

been adopted out," Kennedy said. "There are a few that needed a little bit

of medical attention, and so they're getting out here before they're made available."

The animals that are coming to AHS are shelter animals, they are not owned animals and are being moved from one shelter to another.

AHS welcomed 250 animals last year following Hurricane Laura including dogs, cats and squirrels.

"We brought [the squirrels] in and then they were pretty quickly taken to the Austin Wildlife Rescue so that they could be taking care of there," Kennedy said. "Transfering animals to other shelters helps clear up room in [affected] shelters so that they can focus on the direct disaster relief for animals that they need to house as a result of storms and being displaced."

A donation to AHS helps animals with food, shelter and vaccinations.

"If you're thinking about fostering, that's another opportunity to help in situations like this. ... If we clear up more room in our shelter when we need to bring in more animals, [fostering] really helps us," Kennedy said.

AHS will have $25 adoption fees from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10. This includes dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.

"If you've been thinking about adopting, now would be the time, and it will also

help these animals that we're getting in," Kennedy said.