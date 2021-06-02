Austin Humane Society to feature adoptable pets in virtual Puppy Bowl

The Humane Society will livestream MVP races, puppy play and a Kitty Halftime Show the day before the Super Bowl.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Humane Society's Super Bowl weekend tradition is back. Puppies in need of a good home will be featured in AHS's 14th Annual Puppy Bowl Saturday morning.

In past years, the Puppy Bowl has been an in-person event, but this year it is virtual. You can watch the Puppy Bowl on the Austin Humane Society's Facebook page. The main event begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There will also be a Pre-Game Trivia Brunch at 10 a.m. and a Trivia Tailgate at 4 p.m.

The Puppy Bowl will feature MVP races, puppy play and a Kitty Halftime Show. There will also be Super Bowl predictions, and a dog that was adopted during last year's Puppy Bowl will be inducted into the Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame. The livestream will feature more than 15 puppies. All of them will be available for adoption through the AHS.

RELATED:

If you are interested in adopting a pet, AHS is open by appointment only from noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

H-E-B will present a check to the AHS during the livestream. It represents a percentage of sales generated by H-E-B's Heritage Ranch pet food.

V.I.P. tickets to the virtual event are available. They will include a swag bag, T-shirt and other perks. Tickets are available for purchase here. Funds generated during the event will go toward helping AHS care for puppies in the coming year.