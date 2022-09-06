Austin's House of Torment named among the top haunted attractions in 2022

Opening night for the annual haunted attraction is this Saturday, Sept. 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's annual haunted house attraction the House of Torment has been named one of the best spooky attractions in the nation for 2022.

Every year, the Haunted Attractions Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunted house industry, names its top attractions across the nation. To become designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of the HAA while also satisfying a list of criteria related to the mission of the group – to protect customers, promote haunted attractions and educate industry experts.

"The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety," said HAA President Spencer Terry. "The Top Haunts certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety."

The only other Texas haunts who made the list include Creepy Hollow Haunted House in Rosharon and the Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano.

House of Torment launches its fall season this Saturday, Sept. 10. This year's haunted house themes include "The Abominations," "Tormented" and "Return to Illusion Manor."

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.