Two people escape Austin house fire from second-story window, firefighters say

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people have been transported to the hospital after a house caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said the fire happened at approximately 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Arikara River Drive and the fire was fully involved when firefighters got to the scene. Firefighters told KVUE they believe two adults escaped from a second-story window of the home.

Both people were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

FINAL #ATCEMSMedics have transported 2 adult patients from a Structure Fire at 10700blk Arikara River (01:07), to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, both w/ non life threatening injuries. 1 #ATCEMS unit remains on scene supporting fire operations. No further updates planned https://t.co/UQdCo8Gtcc — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 30, 2021

The home has been deemed a total loss. Officials have not said what caused the fire.