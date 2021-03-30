Two people escape Austin house fire from second-story window, firefighters say

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people have been transported to the hospital after a house caught fire early Tuesday morning.
The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said the fire happened at approximately 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Arikara River Drive and the fire was fully involved when firefighters got to the scene. Firefighters told KVUE they believe two adults escaped from a second-story window of the home.
Both people were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).
The home has been deemed a total loss. Officials have not said what caused the fire.
