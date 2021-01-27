Prayer circle forms outside Austin doctor's office after pediatrician killed in hostage situation

The victim was identified as Dr. Katherine Dodson.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin community, as well as a group of medical staffers, are mourning following a hostage situation that turned deadly.

On Jan. 26, a doctor identified as Dr. Bharat Narumanchi walked into Dr. Katherine Dodson's office, Children's Medical Group, and held five people, including Dodson, hostage. Everyone except Dodson was able to escape or were let go, and Narumanchi later killed her before killing himself.

Now, people are leaving messages of support and are praying outside of her pediatric office. Shortly after police announced that Dodson was the pediatrician who was found with gunshot wounds, KVUE's Mari Salazar spotted a group of people in scrubs gathered in a circle outside her office, praying.

People have also left flowers outside the door and entrance to the pediatric office. Salazar spotted words spelled in chalk outside the door which read, "We love you."

The Austin Police Department said at a briefing the following day that they do not know why Narumanchi took her hostage. However, police have learned that the suspect had terminal cancer and had inquired about a volunteer position at Dodson's office prior to the hostage situation. Police do not know of any other connection between Narumanchi and Dodson other than that volunteer inquiry.

The case is still under investigation, and if you have more information or video of the incident, you are asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.