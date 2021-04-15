Austin homeless summit sets goal to house 3,000 people in 3 years

The plan is just the latest development to come out of the ongoing, weeks-long summit.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Summit to Address Unsheltered Homelessness in Austin continues, local leaders on Thursday laid out a shared goal to rehouse 3,000 people experiencing homelessness in three years.

This strategic plan will include a system-wide and equitable approach to rehousing those in need, organizers say, including investment in local infrastructure to support the plan's interventions.

“Today is a turning point for people in Austin experiencing homelessness as well as for the community as a whole,” said Lynn Meredith, chair of the coalition’s Core Leadership Planning Group and ECHO Board member. “For the first time, we have a strategy that is based on a shared vision for how to accelerate our response to unsheltered homelessness in Austin. It’s a culmination of the work done during the summit, but also reflects the many years of input from dedicated citizens and leaders, and community conversations that have occurred – including many forums, hearings and panels that have taken place over the past several years.”

This virtual summit has been meeting since March 23. It includes a diverse set of city leaders, advocates, service providers, business groups and philanthropists with a goal to develop a comprehensive implementation plan. They are also working to set periodic benchmarks to measure their success and to ensure that Austin stays on course to meet long-term goals.

Starting Thursday, the plan aims to house 100 people by June, 200 by August, 400 by December, 1,200 by October 2022 and 3,000 by April 2024

"The goals are met through a combination of rehousing interventions including, but not limited to a radical expansion of affordable housing and near-term rehousing strategies to rapidly reduce encampments," wrote a spokesperson for the summit in a press release. "A series of 24 targeted rehousing activations, which are immediate opportunities for our neighbors experiencing homelessness to move to housing, will take place over the next 18 months with the goal of rehousing more than 1,200 people. Rehousing activations are a proven practice that supports the rapid rehousing of individuals and the management of shared public spaces. Additional elements of the plan range from one-time rental assistance to permanent housing subsidies and wrap-around services known as permanent supportive housing."

The summit included a series of working groups focused on six key service and activity areas:

Prevention/diversion

Crisis beds

Permanent supportive housing

Rapid re-housing

Street management

Encampment response

In a series of two-hour sessions, members of these groups were given the opportunity to present their priorities and goals in each area, each bringing their own experiences and backgrounds to the table for discussion.

Clutch served as facilitators for the summit and worked to make sure various data and feedback provided before and during the working groups were incorporated and aligned in the implementation plan and schedule.

"A permanent governance structure responsible for driving and monitoring progress and mobilizing the resources required for implementation will be put in place in the upcoming days," the spokesperson said. "The summit coalition encourages the community to review the strategy and seeks additional partners and allies to execute the action items to address unsheltered homelessness in Austin."