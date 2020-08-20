Sea of flags giving context to the COVID-19 deaths in Texas

After seeing people not fully understand how many people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Texas, Shane Reilly is hoping he can give people more context.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 10,000 Texans have died from COVID-19 but one North Austin man believes that just hearing numbers isn't enough, so he decided to use his yard to help people understand the numbers.

What's left is a sea of flags, filled with meaning.

"I update this every one to two days," said Shane Reilly.

One flag equals one life lost to COVID-19 in Texas.

"It gets a little daunting trying to update every day," he added. "I started this in March. When I started, my guess is, we were going to be right around 800 deaths, and I was seeing everyone walking around like it was nothing and it sort of bothered me and I was like, 'This is 800 people dead.'"

Wanting to bring more meaning to give context to the numbers.

"The idea behind all of this is numbers are abstract, but when you see a sea of flags like this, and you say, 'OK, this was a mom and this was a health care worker and this was someone's grandma,' and you recognize that each one of these flags is a human being that's dead because of this disease and how we treated this pandemic. It carries a lot more impact than a number on a page," he said.

Which is why he'll keep doing it, hoping it gives meaning to more people.

"I was asked one time, 'Do you expect to see five digits?' and I was like, 'No way,'" he said. "And here we are today ... when you can see what 10,000-plus really is, it just hits much harder."

That is why each day he updates, adding to the total on his board and the total in his sea of flags.

"The numbers aren't just numbers; they're real people," he said.

Currently, he's looking for a place with more visibility to move this to. His ideal space would be the front lawn of the Texas State Capitol.

As of Aug. 19, a total 10,559 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. For updated Texas COVID-19 data, click here.