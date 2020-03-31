AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin History Center (AHC) has made a call for submissions as it documents the city of Austin’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its new collection, COVID-19 Files: Austin Responds to a Pandemic, will document life in Austin during the health crisis.

AHC is asking for photographs, documents, audio or video recordings, art, writing and more documenting home and work life, life while social distancing and/or in quarantine, scenes from neighborhoods and other communities, as well as life for small business owners and other industry workers affected by the crisis.

“We are living through a historic moment, and as the city’s archives, the Austin History Center seeks to share and preserve your stories of life during the COVID-19 pandemic,” AHC said in a release on Tuesday. “We recognize that this is an unprecedented period of hardship and loss for so many in Austin. Longtime Austin businesses are shutting their doors for the first time, signature community events have been canceled and essential city systems have been strained and ever-changing.”

AHC said the city has also witnessed remarkable instances of connection, creativity and solidarity as we strive to keep our Austin communities together.

“Storytelling and archival documentation can be empowering sources of hope and healing during our most painful times,” AHC said.

Anyone wishing to share their story is asked to upload materials directly to the AHC COVID-19 Files website. If you have a larger collection of materials or have any questions, contact media archivist Madeline Moya at madeline.moya@austintexas.gov.

Those collecting and submitting content are urged to adhere to all issued safety precautions such as social distancing, to slow the spread of coronavirus.

