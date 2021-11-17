It's National Hiking Day. Here's where you can celebrate in Austin

There are many spots in the Austin area where you can hike.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's National Hiking Day and, for anyone who lives in Austin and Central Texas, you don't have to go far to honor the day.

There are many green areas in and around Austin and many trails throughout those parks and nature spots.

We put together a list of hiking ideas. Get out and enjoy the weather while you can!

River Place Nature Trail

The River Place Limited District Trail is three separate trails that combine into a 6-mile hike. The Limited District requires each hiker to pay a $10 fee on Saturdays and Sundays.

The trail is surrounded by water and hikers will encounter a waterfall during their trek.

Barton Creek Greenbelt

Hikers can choose from 12 miles worth of trails on the Barton Creek Greenbelt and can also enjoy swimming in the creek or at Barton Springs Pool.

The closest access point to Downtown Austin is at Trail’s Head near Barton Springs Pool. Hikers do not need a reservation to enjoy this trail, but there are paid parking lots near this entrance.

Turkey Creek Trail

The Turkey Creek Trail at Emma Long Metropolitan Park is 2.8 miles long. Hikers have to face the water several times though, as the trail crosses over a creek several times.

According to AllTrails, there are several trails that branch off at the back of the loop if the Turkey Creek Trail is too short. There is no fee to hike here, and no reservation is required.

St. Edwards Green and Red Loop

Bull Creek flows through the 2.7-mile-long St. Edwards Green and Red Loop. The trail also features a waterfall, which opens up to a swimming hole for visitors.

Onion Creek and Homestead Trail Loop

This 6.8-mile loop at McKinney Falls State Park features a waterfall for swim access. Swimming in Onion Creek is also allowed.

Visitors do need to reserve a spot at the park. Day passes are $6.

Mary Moore Searight Park Trail

The Mary Moore Searight Park Trail is 2.1 miles long. It is the outer trail at Mary Moore Searight Park, so hikers can connect with inner trails to create a longer path.

The trail backs up to Slaughter Creek.

Commons Ford Waterfall Trail

The Commons Ford Waterfall Trail features a waterfall and backs up to the Colorado River. It is a 1.9-mile-long loop trail. Hikers will need to cross a few small creeks during their hike, according to AllTrails.

Pace Bend Park Trail

Pace Bend Park Trail is a 11.6-mile loop that is located near Spicewood, Texas, and features a river.