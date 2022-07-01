'I couldn’t imagine life without it.' Austin harpist began strumming at age 6

Meet local harpist Sarah Hall.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is known as the "Live Music Capital of the World," and there are many talented musicians in the area.

One of those musicians is a harpist named Sarah Hall, who began playing the harp at age six.

“My parents wanted me in orchestra when I was younger because of all the studies about how it helps kids' brains develop,” said Hall.

She’s played the harp for 15 years and said it kind of grew up with her.

“Overtime, it became a part of me, and I couldn’t imagine life without it,” she said.

Hall enjoys the harp for its diversity compared to other string instruments.

“It’s kind of like the piano, where it covers very high and very low notes,” said Hall.

She’s able to play different genres on her harp including pop, country and classical.

Other than playing music, Hall also studies biology at the University of Texas, although she said it is just a backup plan to playing music full time.

You can find Hall playing at weddings or coffee shops, and if you’re interested in booking her, Instagram is the best place to reach out.