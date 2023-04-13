Austin hair stylist wins 2023 "Master Stylist of the Year" award

Allen Ruiz is making a name for hair stylists in Austin with his win of "Master Stylist of the Year" this past weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin hair stylist and Co-Owner of Ruiz Salon in Downtown Austin, Allen Ruiz, took home the title of 2023 “Master Stylist of the Year” at the North American Hairstyling Awards this past Sunday.

And with this win, he's bringing more hair styling recognition to the city.

"My interest lies in bringing everybody else, bringing the world to Austin, you know, and bringing the hair world to Austin and having them know that there's great hairdressers in Austin,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz is a four-time winner at the North American Hairstyling Awards, making him one of the few stylists to accomplish this in the 34-year history of the competition. Ruiz was also previously recognized as one of the “Top 10 Latino Hairdressers in America” in 2007 by Latina Magazine.

"I think you when you start seeing more people like yourself in this industry and successful, I think that it leaves more room for other people,” Ruiz said.

As if that isn't enough, Ruiz has also been styling hair every season for New York Fashion Week since 2000. He's gone from assisting hairdressers to collaborating with designers on the show.

“I did work with different designers, from being an assistant to working with some of the biggest hairdressers in the world, to actually leading my own shows, working with different designers and working with them on creating the looks for the runways,” Ruiz said.

He has styled hair for fashion houses including Cynthia Rowley, Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Rodarte, and Charlotte Ronson.

This month he's traveling to Madrid to share his winning collection.

But even with all of his recognition around the world, Ruiz puts just as much effort into styling his clients every day at home here in Austin.

"I wake up early, get up early, I stay late, I put in the hours,” Ruiz said. “I love what I do."

And with a styling career of over 30 years, Ruiz says he's been blessed.

"I don't even call it luck, I call it a blessing,” Ruiz said. “I think that's why I do what I do."

