How Austin-area grocery store shelves are recovering from Texas winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — Now that the severe winter weather is behind Central Texas, many are looking to recover and get back into the swing of things, which includes buying groceries. However, icy conditions during the Texas winter storms forced many truckers and their shipments off the roads.

Now that roads are in better shape, grocery chains are starting to see shipments trickle in.

Here's a look at how grocery chains are recovering.

H-E-B said Monday, Feb. 22, that more than 1,500 trailers are heading out throughout the day "to restock stores as quickly as possible, and we are working closely with several of our vendor partners to make deliveries direct to stores and help replenish key products such as water. Additionally, H-E-B has resumed all manufacturing of items our customers need, including milk."

H-E-B said customers may notice that the variety of products may look sparse, but "we are in strong supply of food, and our customers will soon see that at the shelf."

"Customers will notice improvements in product availability each day and store hours will return to normal soon," H-E-B said. "We ask that people buy only what they need and to leave some for their fellow Texans – more of the products our customers need and want are on the way."

Purchasing limits have been placed on certain products in order to ensure that as many customers as possible get the necessary products.

Randalls told KVUE on Monday, Feb. 22, that distribution center trucks started delivering trucks to Randalls stores over the past weekend, "with every store in Austin receiving multiple shipments over the past two days."

Randalls said vendors are expanding their production times in order to catch up on distributing products, and the grocery chain has expanded its receiving hours so that products can be received at any time.

"Customers should see a much more 'normal' looking store by the end of the week," Randalls said.

"We’re staying closely connected to our operators in the field to help ensure we’re stocking the appropriate items and keeping track of shipments to deliver for our customers," Walmart said Monday, Feb. 22. "We have emergency support teams dedicated to helping our stores during critical events and our Merchandising, Replenishment, Supply Chain and Logistics teams are working to have critical supplies and products in store as quickly as possible."