Long lines reported at Austin-area grocers as some work to reopen amid area-wide power outages

In Austin, Wheatsville Co-op and some Walmart and H-E-B locations remain open on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Amid power and water outages across Central Texas, local grocers are struggling to keep their doors open to Texans in need.

H-E-B locations in Austin and Central Texas are reopening with reduced hours on Tuesday. Stores will open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the grocery chain said. The Central Market located on North Lamar Boulevard will reopen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Central Market located on Westgate Boulevard will remain closed Tuesday.

Viewers told KVUE that the H-E-B in Hutto was forced to turn customers away Tuesday and closed its doors due to a lack of running water.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker spotted long lines at the H-E-B at Mueller.

The following Austin-area H-E-B locations are closed Tuesday:

Hwy 183 & Lakeline Blvd.

Brodie & William Cannon

620 & 2222

E. 7th & Pleasant Valley

Slaughter & Manchaca

Riverside & S. Pleasant Valley

Ed Bluestein & Manor

Lamar & Rundberg

Dripping Springs

San Marcos 1 & 2

Spicewood Springs & 183

Parmer & McNeil

Parmer & I35

Hutto

Kingsland

Taylor

Pflugerville 685 & E. Pecan

Georgetown 1 & 2

Round Rock I35 & University

I35 & William Cannon

Parmer & Mopac

Parmer & FM1431

According to the Leander Police Department, the H-E-B in Leander was also unable to open on Tuesday.

For more information on H-E-B openings and closures, click here.

This comes after all locations in Central Texas closed to the public on Monday as a winter storm blanketed the area with snow and ice.

Wheatsville Co-op was open even when H-E-B wasn't. On Monday, Wheatsville opened its doors from noon to 6 p.m. with limited stock available. It reopened on Tuesday.

"Please be aware that we are operating with smaller crews, limited power and still following COVID safety protocols," Wheatsville said. "Store conditions are updated as conditions change."

Important Store Information:

Hours: 12 to 6 pm

Stock: We will have limited stock on hand

Curbside: Due to rolling black outs and limited internet access Curbside orders cannot be accessed.

Thanks for supporting us y’all! We will be offering limited service throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/hv3VGI6xX1 — Wheatsville Co-op (@wheatsville) February 15, 2021

As of noon Tuesday, Walmart had closed 455 stores nationwide due to the weather. Here's a list of stores open Tuesday, according to its online map:

710 E Ben White Blvd (Austin)

9300 S Interstate 35 Ste B (Austin)

Sam's Club - 9900 S Interstate 35 (Austin)

Sam's Club - 10901 Lakeline Mall Dr (Austin)

201 Walton Way (Cedar Park)

11923 Us Hwy 290 E (Manor)

2700 Us Highway 281 (Marble Falls)

1435 E Main St. (Fredericksburg)

488 Highway 71 W (Bastrop)

1904 S Colorado St (Lockhart)

1915 W. State Hwy. 71 (La Grange)

Though it wasn't listed as open online, KVUE's Daranesha Herron reported long lines at the Walmart on 13201 Ranch Road 620 North on Tuesday.

And KVUE's Tori Larned said she saw a line wrapped around the building at the CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Austin.