City of Austin raises fees on all 6 city-run golf courses

The City of Austin began raising fees at city-run golf courses on Oct. 1. There are a total of six in the city.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the fees are being raised in order to cover the financial deficit the City said it "no longer is willing to pick up."

The fee increase is 5% for residents and higher fees for out-of-town players. The increase includes everything from green fees to fees for carts, driving range use and annual memberships, the Statesman reported.

The city council hopes this transitions $1 million to other initiatives operated by the Parks and Recreation Department, including day care. The Statesman reported that half of the $1 million transfer from the general fund typically goes to the city’s $500,000 lease with the University of Texas to operate the Lions Municipal Course.