AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Monday, April 6, all Austin municipal golf courses will close to the public for all uses amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced.

The parks department made the announcement in order to "help ensure compliance with the City's Stay at Home - Work Safe Order." The closure means that no one may get onto city-operated golf courses to golf, walk, run, bicycle or for any other use, the City said.

Austin golf staff will continue to maintain and monitor the golf courses, the City said.

The closure comes after many parks, facilities and public areas operated by the Parks and Recreation Department were closed to the public amid the pandemic, including museums, the spillway below Barton Springs Pool, playgrounds and the Zilker Botanical Garden. The department has a full list of facilities, parks and areas that are closed to the public online.

From March 24 until April 13, Austin residents will need to stay at home or their place of residence with some exceptions. In a live Q&A with Austin Mayor Steve Adler, he said that the City could adopt stricter social distancing measures.

