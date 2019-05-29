AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: The Austin Police Department reported before 7 p.m. Wednesday that both girls had been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding two girls after they reportedly ran away from home earlier this week.

Based on initial investigation, police believe 14-year-old Hiba Rashid fled from home and may have taken her 7-year-old sister, Rahaf Rashid, with her.

They were last seen in their home on the 600 block of Masterson Pass on Monday. The incident was reported on Tuesday.

Hiba is described as:

Middle Eastern/Asian female

4’10”

88 lbs.

Black hair

Brown eyes

Austin Police Department

Rahaf is described as:

Middle Eastern/Asian female

3’6”

40 lbs.

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police are concerned for their safety due to their young ages.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

