Austin police asking these potential witnesses to protester Garrett Foster's shooting death to come forward

AUSTIN, Texas — More than one month after Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster died in a shooting in Downtown Austin, the Austin Police Department has released more photos in hopes of tracking down more witnesses in the shooting.

In a press release from Aug. 26, the APD said detectives are hoping to speak with the drivers and passengers sitting in the cars seen in the photos, as well as a person who is seen in a photo wearing a green hat and a blue face mask.

Police said that at the time of the July 25 shooting, two vehicles were stopped in the northbound lanes at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Fourth Street. The person pictured in the green hat was standing in the southbound lanes of the 300 block of Congress Avenue. That person was in the area of the shooting.

Detectives need to speak with the drivers, passengers and the pedestrian pictured. The people in the photos should reach out to the APD homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also make contact by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Here are the photos of the potential witnesses to the shooting:

Earlier in August, detectives released photos of other potential witnesses in hopes of learning more about the shooting.

In an update the day after the 28-year-old died, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said reports indicated Foster was carrying a rifle when he approached the suspect's vehicle. The suspect then shot out of their car at Foster, according to APD. Manley said that the person who shot Foster called 911 to report that someone had pointed a gun at his vehicle and that he fired at the person pointing the gun.

A lawyer identified the shooter as Daniel Perry, an active-duty U.S. Army sergeant who was working as a rideshare driver at the time of the deadly shooting.

The APD continues to investigate the shooting.

