AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has approved the 2019-2020 budget which includes, $150,000 set aside for "supportive services for abortion access."

This amendment will provide "logistical and support services for Austin residents seeking abortion care," Austin leaders said Tuesday night.

There was only one objection towards this amendment, passing the budget by 10-1.

Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza previously voiced her support of this funding.

"This is just another example, I think, of your city leaders being approached by advocates who say there is a need in the community, there is a need for this kind of funding, and for us to be able to support something," she said after standing alongside organizations such as NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, Fund Texas Choice and Lilith Fund.

Other commitment additions to the 2019-2020 budget include:

Additional community health paramedics, expansion of EMCOT, and dispatcher training to improve responses to 9-1-1 mental health calls

A pay increase for City open-water lifeguards to $16 per hour

Extra resources for homeless encampment cleanups

Outreach to help get a complete count in the 2020 Census

Relationship violence crisis intervention

Increased investment in Austin’s workforce training

Wildfire mitigation

Earlier staffing for a fire station in Del Valle/Moore’s Crossing while the permanent station is completed

The budget will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2019.

