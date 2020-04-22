AUSTIN, Texas — West Campus deli Fricano's announced it will be closing its doors permanently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are deeply saddened to announce, despite every effort to make it work, that we will have to close our doors permanently," said the owners in a Facebook post.

Owners Paul, DeeAnne and Jamil said that they have made many memories with the customers and staff over the years.

RELATED: Austin icon Threadgill's closing permanently after coronavirus pandemic

"We have loved getting to know you, your families, friends and coworkers. We have witnessed the weddings of our customers and our staff, watched your children grow up," they said. "We have watched you graduate, move all over the country, find love and success in your lives. And so many of you have come back to say hello and let us know how you are doing."

Many UT students are very saddened about the news and have taken to Twitter to share the news.

RELATED:

Austin's Daily Juice owner calls out restaurant chains for getting PPP funding

Burnet Whataburger closes temporarily after employee tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

After closing over coronavirus concerns, San Marcos restaurant re-opening to help employees

Paul said he will be doing a live stream auction of Fricano's memorabilia soon.

"Send pictures, it’s going to be hard to not see your faces every week, some of you every day. We will really miss seeing our UT friends," they said. "We really hope that all of you are able to find some normalcy soon."

WATCH: How Austin restaurants have adapted to closures

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Gov. Abbott unveils plan to reopen Texas economy

Texas judge will issue order that could greatly expand mail-in voting

Texas considers proposal to cut oil and gas production as prices plummet due to coronavirus