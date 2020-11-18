List: Free turkey dinners, groceries in the Austin area for Thanksgiving

This list also includes ways you can help the community by volunteering to hand out meals or donating.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tis the season of giving and receiving.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and if you'd like to receive a free meal or lend a helping hand, here's a list of local events giving out meals and groceries in the Austin area. There are various ways you can help out by volunteering to hand out meals and groceries as well as donating online.

This list is in order of when the events will take place.

You can receive bags of groceries through walk-ups.

When: Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Givens Recreation Park at 3811 E. 12th St.

The Central Texas Food Bank is continuing to give out free meal kits via drive-thru. Below are the events it has left this month.

Travis County Expo Center

When: Thursday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 7311 Decker Lane

Del Valle High School

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 5201 Ross Road in Del Valle, Texas

Toney Burger Stadium

When: Monday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 3200 Jones Road

You can pick up meals via drive-thru.

When: Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: 7309 Lazy Creek Drive

More than 1,700 families will be able to receive a holiday meal thanks to El Buen Samaritano. You can make a donation online here or sign up to volunteer on distribution day.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 7000 Woodhue Drive

Food baskets filled with turkey, pie and trimmings will be given out while supplies last.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Where: Dove Springs Recreation Center at 5801 Ainez Drive

Meal boxes will be given out through the drive-thru.

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center at 2100 E. Third St.

You can pick up a meal in a to-go container and eat it off-site.

When: Monday, Nov. 23, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Frist Baptist Church of Austin at 901 Trinity St.

Those experiencing homelessness may pick up a Thanksgiving meal at this annual event. If you'd like to help, consider making a donation for a meal or sleeping bag online here.

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m.

Where: Under Interstate Highway 35 at Seventh St.

About 80 volunteers are needed to help deliver meals to one or two of the families who will be receiving the meals. You can sign up to deliver meals online here. To learn more, call Kris Cutler at 512-258-6017.

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church at 10010 Anderson Mill Road

Organizers of this annual event are aiming to hand out 75,000 Thanksgiving meals this year. If you'd like to request a meal, you can do so online here before Nov. 20. You can also sign up to volunteer or make a donation.

When: Thursday, Nov. 26, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Throughout Austin

You can pick up meals and canned goods via drive-thru only.

When: Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Catholic Church at 7601 Burnet Road

Meals will be handed out via drive-thru or walk-up.

When: Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Principe De Paz at 1204 Payton Gin Road

Those experiencing homelessness will be able to receive a meal outside. You can also volunteer to set up or clean and donate.

When: Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

When: Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center at 4430 Menchaca Raod