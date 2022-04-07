Meet the team behind the scenes of the July Fourth fireworks in Downtown Austin

Fireworks will go on a barge on Lady Bird Lake on Monday evening.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands are expected for the big Fourth of July fireworks show in Downtown Austin on Monday evening.

Throughout the day, Bill Boyd and his crew with Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics prepared the barge for big fireworks show. Boyd, who was born and raised in Austin, has been doing these types of shows for more than 25 years.

The fireworks show will go for about 20 minutes and will be synchronized with music from the Austin Symphony Orchestra at the Long Center for Performing Arts.

For those want to watch there, general admission is at Vic Mathias Shores. Boyd said people can expect to see a wide variety of fireworks.

"Sometimes it goes out and it changes colors, sometimes it crackles, sometimes spins. These things and those spin around. It’s all kinds of effects," said Boyd.

Eric Jones from Austin was with his mother who is in from New York. They are ready to celebrate the Fourth of July as they plan to watch show on Monday. Jones has seen them in the past.

"Especially from a downtown view, see a terrific light show over these buildings we have. It's gorgeous, especially when you see the Capitol around it too," said Jones.

Boyd said it is all about putting on a good show for people like the Joneses to enjoy.

"At the end, when people get excited, it's always great. That's how we do our Fourth," said Boyd.