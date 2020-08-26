Austin police searching for woman accused of taking off after deadly crash

Police said she was driving a light-colored SUV with damage on the backside of her vehicle.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a woman who drove off after a deadly crash near an apartment complex in northwest Austin.

Austin police tweeted about the crash at around 7 a.m. Aug. 26. The crash happened at 7655 FM 620 near the Vandegrift High School. The APD later said a car was attempting to turn left onto FM 620 from the apartment complex when a car traveling northbound hit it.

The driver of the turning car was ejected before being hit by multiple other vehicles. A total of five vehicles were involved, police said.

The person who was ejected died on the scene of the crash. The driver who crashed into the deceased person's car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of one car that hit the deceased drove off, police said. The driver is described as a white, blonde woman who is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Police said she was driving a light-colored SUV with damage on the backside of her vehicle.

The APD does not believe alcohol or cell phone use was a factor in the crash.