Local health experts expect return to pre-pandemic flu levels

Health care professionals recommend getting a flu shot soon, as flu season kicks off in September.

AUSTIN, Texas — September is the start of flu season, and doctors in Central Texas are encouraging you to start scheduling an appointment to get a flu shot.

Data out of Australia shows that flu cases are back up to pre-pandemic levels, especially among children and older adults.

An emergency medicine physician with St. David's, Dr. Ryan McCorkle said that the data gives us an idea of what to expect during flu season here in the U.S.

He encourages people to start getting their flu shot at the end of September.

"You don't want to go too early because data from the flu shot shows immunity tends to wane over six months or so. So if you get it too early, you might not be protected toward the end ... end of September to beginning of October will give you immunity all the way through the flu season," said Dr. McCorkle.

The CDC says flu season tends to peak between December and February, and a flu shot in early fall should help protect you from the virus.

