Austin lands new nonstop flights to the Windy City for summer travel

Southwest Airlines will be launching the service this June.

Starting June 6, Southwest Airlines is adding seasonal nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Southwest already offers year-round service between Austin and Chicago Midway International Airport.

The airline says times and days for the Austin-to-O’Hare service may vary. A random search on the Southwest website shows a nonstop flight leaving Austin at 10:20 am June 9 and arriving at O’Hare at 1 pm. The following day, June 10, a nonstop departs O’Hare at 4 pm and arrives in Austin at 6:30 pm.

Other airlines that fly nonstop between Austin and O’Hare are American, Spirit, and United. Southwest is the only airline that flies year-round between Austin and Chicago Midway.

Chicago, the country’s third-largest city, ranks 10th on Mapquest’s list of the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S. New York City claims the No. 1 spot.

Last year, Chicago was voted the best large city in the U.S. by readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine. It was the fourth year in a row for the Windy City to earn this honor.

“This never-before-seen, four-time accomplishment is truly a testament to the resilience and rich diversity of our city,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says in a news release.

