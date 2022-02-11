First-time voters share why they decided to register and vote this November

“I turned 18 and I really wanted to vote. I think civic engagement, especially in young people, is very important," said Anika Chokhavatia, a sophomore at UT Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for midterm elections ends Nov. 4 and many Texans are casting ballots for the first time.

Outreach groups in the Austin area are also working hard to make sure all voters have their voices heard.

"I'm canvassing. I'm knocking doors, just talking to neighbors, reminding them to go vote," said Taylor Trevino, the Austin regional organizer for JOLT Action.

For Taylor Trevino and her team at JOLT Action, pushing people to the polls is top of mind.

"Things across the federal, state and local level can be impacted by these elections. And that's why it's so important that everyone votes," said Trevino.

For some, this election is a first.

Jillian Holt is also a sophomore at UT.

"There's a bunch of different organizations on campus and they tabled out on Speedway. I actually registered to vote on the last day," said Holt.

She said this election means a lot to her as a first-time voter.

"We have this democracy that's so important on what people say. But if you don't go out and speak up, it's going to be taken into the hands of people that maybe don't have the best intentions in mind," said Holt.

Getting younger voters to the polls is something Trevino said is crucial for representation.

"The younger people are, the less likely they are to vote, which means that the people in office are enacting policies that older people and the people who do vote, want there," said Trevino.

Chokhavatia said a lot of thought went into her first trip to the polls.

“The most important thing to me was doing research and properly vetting my sources," said Chokhavatia.

Trevino said anyone casting their first ballot should feel a sense of accomplishment.

"I hope you feel the impact of your vote. You're really doing something huge and by casting your ballot, you're making sure that your voice is represented," Trevino said.

