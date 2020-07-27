x
DPS blocks off South First Street bridge in Downtown Austin due to barricaded subject

Officials said the incident began as a traffic stop.

AUSTIN, Texas — A barricaded subject stopped during a traffic stop caused the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to close off a two-block radius around the South First Street bridge in Downtown Austin on Monday, according to DPS officials. 

DPS said there is no indication of a bomb at this time and police were rerouting traffic and pedestrians away from the bridge. 

Morgan Colfax sent KVUE video from the scene: 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story.

