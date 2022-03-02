First responders report potential 14-car pileup on I-35, no major injuries

First responders are on scene at the 6100 block of N. I-35 southbound.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders are working the scene of a potential 14-vehicle pileup on I-35 on Thursday night.

Officials said only one person suffered minor injuries in the incident. That person refused transport. No further updates are planned.

ATCEMS is asking people to avoid travel on elevated roadways and overpasses as icy conditions are expected to continue overnight into Friday.

Information on the incident remains limited at this time and ATCEMS said it would provide more information soon.

