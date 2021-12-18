Austin first responders on scene of reported robbery at Barton Creek Mall

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said it is responding to reports of a robbery at Barton Creek Mall Saturday night.
Austin-Travis County EMS first tweeted about the incident, saying first responders were at the scene of an "active attack" at the mall.
ATCEMS, APD and the Austin Fire Department were all at the scene at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway just after 8:30 p.m. Officials responded to multiple 911 callers reporting "several people with guns and shots fired" near the food court, ATCEMS said.
No patients have been reported at this time.
APD said it will provide a briefing on the incident soon.
No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
