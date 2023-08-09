City of Austin and firefighters union reach labor agreement

The new agreement comes after the two sides went to arbitration after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal in August.

“This arbitration has been a new and rather protracted process, but we are pleased with the arbitrator panel’s decision and award. We believe we have arrived at a good result for both the Austin Firefighters Association and the City. That said, and regardless of our belief that the arbitration panel delivered us a fair decision, going forward, our hope and continued goal is that we will be able to mutually achieve the next labor contract with the Firefighters Association through the collective bargaining process.”