AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 6855 US 290 East Friday night.

Officials first reported the fire around 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, the AFD said fire had made it through the roof.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

