AUSTIN — Austin Fire Department firefighters found an alternative use for a dockless Lime scooter on Saturday while fighting a fire in southeast Austin.

"While fighting this mornings [sic] fire, firefighters came up with a good use for one of Austin’s ubiquitous scooters," the AFD tweeted, along with a photo of a scooter lying on its side while propping open a gate.

The AFD said the cause of the fire on 2124 Burton Drive was accidental from an electrical malfunction of an HVAC unit. Officials estimated the total damages of the fire at $40,000.

They said there were no injuries, but three adults will be displaced.

The building damaged was part of the Tollgate Condos. The AFD first reported the fire around 10:09 a.m. It was extinguished by 10:54 a.m.

