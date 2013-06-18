Retired Austin firefighter injured in 2013 crash dies, department says

Colin Camp retired after being severely injured in an off-duty auto-bike crash in 2013.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department (AFD) shared heartbreaking news Thursday that one of its retired firefighters died.

The AFD said Colin Camp died Thursday morning and leaves behind his parents, Richard and Carol, his sister, Michelle and countless friends across the department.

Camp had been living in a long-term care facility since he was severely injured in an off-duty auto-bike collision on June 18, 2013. At the time of the crash, Camp was 33-years-old, an avid cyclist and had been with AFD for six years, four of which were spent in Special Operations.

"In the eight years since Colin was injured, many of you contacted us periodically to see how he was doing. Thank you for those continued calls and notes checking on Colin; we are so grateful you never forgot about him because we certainly didn’t," AFD wrote in a Facebook post announcing Camp's passing. "Rest in peace now, Colin; we’ll see you on the top floor."

