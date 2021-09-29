x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Incendiary device' sparks fire at Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Austin

There is no word on a suspect at the moment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police and firefighters are investigating a fire at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Downtown Austin.

It's believed that the fire at 1311 E. Sixth St. was caused by some sort of an incendiary device.

The Austin Police Department said the fire was reported just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Austin Fire said bystanders put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. The building had minor damage.

Credit: Bryce Newberry
A fire was believed to have been caused by an incendiary device.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Check back on this story for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Leander high school teen center of social media post with more than 2 million views

Tesla hiring for over 300 open positions in Austin

Travis County officials investigating after 16-year-old found shot dead in apartment