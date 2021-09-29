'Incendiary device' sparks fire at Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Austin

There is no word on a suspect at the moment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police and firefighters are investigating a fire at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Downtown Austin.

It's believed that the fire at 1311 E. Sixth St. was caused by some sort of an incendiary device.

The Austin Police Department said the fire was reported just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Austin Fire said bystanders put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. The building had minor damage.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

