Austin fire crews responded to 90 fires in four hours on July 4

The Austin Fire Department said crews responded to more than seven dozen fires between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area fire crews had a busy Fourth of July.

The Austin Fire Department said that between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight, the department and 11 surrounding Travis County fire departments responded to 90 brush, dumpster, grass and trash fires. AFD said the Cedar Park and Round Rock fire departments also assisted and that "presumably most were fireworks related."

The department said the fires were mostly small grass, dumpster and trash fires, but several reached one to two acres in size.

AFD said crews also responded to three structure fires, but their causes have not been reported yet.

Meanwhile, Lake Travis fire crews confirmed they received a call about a grass fire at around 11:45 p.m. on July 4, at 17000 Rocky Ridge Road, near Hudson Bend Road. Crews were able to keep the small grass fire at Paradise Cove Marina contained and it was extinguished at around 12:20 a.m. Fireworks are being investigated as the possible cause of the fire.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube