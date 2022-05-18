x
Fire at mobile homes sends 6 people, including 3 children, to hospitals

The Austin Fire Department said at around midnight they were responding to the fire.
Two mobile homes caught on fire on Research Boulevard.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters rushed to put out flames on two mobile homes that caught on fire Wednesday morning in North Austin.

The homes are located at 8105 Research Boulevard near Lamar Boulevard. The Austin Fire Department first tweeted about the fires shortly after midnight early Wednesday.

Austin-Travis County EMS took six people to the hospital, including three children. All of the victims had potentially life-threatening injuries. At least four of those people had burn injuries.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

It is currently unclear what caused the fire.

