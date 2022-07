The fire took place at Ramirez Accounting on West Stassney Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a South Austin accounting business just after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

AFD has not yet determined a cause.

No other information is available at this time.