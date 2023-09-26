1 person injured in South Austin fire that destroyed 1 home, heavily damaged another

The fire started at one house in the 500 block of Fort Drum Drive before spreading to a second house.

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews with the Austin Fire Department (AFD) are responding to a fire at two homes in South Austin.

A shift commander with AFD said the call for the fire came in just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm fire started at one house in the 500 block of Fort Drum Drive before spreading to a second house. As of 12:45 p.m., the fire is under control at both houses.

AFD said the first house is a total loss, while the second one is heavily damaged. One person was injured in the fire and transported to a local hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Firefighters don't know what caused the fire at this time, but it is still under investigation.

AFD said its crews will be on scene for an extended period of time. Avoid the area if possible.

No additional information is available at this time.