Electric scooter battery sparks fire in hotel near the Domain, Austin Fire says

Austin-Travis County medics said they were looking at two people who may have been hurt in the fire.

An electric scooter battery that was charging sparked a fire in a hotel near the Domain early Friday morning.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the battery was charging in a room on the second floor of the Sonesta Simply Suites on Stonelake Boulevard. The person in the room tried to take the battery outside when it exploded in the hallway.

The fire happened at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Credit: Austin FD
A fire broke out at the Sonesta Simply Suites in North Austin.

Earlier, Austin-Travis County medics said they were looking at two people who may have been hurt in the fire. The status of those people has not been confirmed yet.

Austin Fire tweeted photos of what appeared to be a charred bike.

