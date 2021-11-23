Person arrested after setting fires at building in northeast Austin, AFD says

The AFD said no one was hurt.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters said they have a suspect in custody after a fire in northeast Austin Tuesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said there were multiple fires set on the third floor of a building at 12433 Dessau Road near Parmer Lane. A Google Maps search shows it is the same location as a senior living apartment complex.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the AFD said firefighters put the fire out with help from the building's sprinkler system.

There's no word yet on the suspect or the suspect's motivation for setting the fire.

