AUSTIN — As temperatures get cooler, you might be turning on your heater -- so the Austin Fire Department has some warnings, so you don't set your home on fire while trying to warm up.

They say you need to make sure your heating units are in good, working condition.

And if you are using a space heater, make sure it is at least three feet from other objects.

Plus, check your fireplaces to make sure the chimney is open and clear before starting a fire.

© 2018 KVUE-TV