Austin Fire Department responds to overnight fire at Rainey Street high-rise

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department extinguished a fire overnight on the 12th floor of a Rainey Street high-rise.

The AFD first reported the fire around 11:49 p.m. on Wednesday from the 40 block of Rainey Street.

Officials said first responders were able to knock down the fire upon arrival with a "deck gun blitz" from the street. They then moved to the fire floor and finished extinguishing the fire on the balcony.

The AFD said there were no reports of injuries, adding that the fire was contained to the balcony. The cause was ruled accidental by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Austin Fire units arrived to an active fire on the 12th floor in the 40 block of Rainey Street. First in unit was able to knock down the fire on arrival with deck gun blitz from the street. pic.twitter.com/fjTQmDVrDR — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 9, 2022