AUSTIN, Texas — Fighting fires is dangerous work, but firefighters also have to worry about drivers when they respond to car wrecks.

"People think we die in fires all the time; we don't," said Battalion Chief Matt Cox, Austin Fire Department.

Cox said responding to car wrecks is one of the most dangerous things firefighters do. Austin Fire brings two trucks to a scene for a reason.

"It's to block the scene for us because we're dealing with patients and we got people coming past us really fast," said Cox. "The most important thing is getting there safely and quickly, and we run into many situations where people don't know what to do. And with police cars they have a little bit of movability because they're so tiny, but with firetrucks with 500 gallons of water on it, we carry a big weight load down the highway."

Earlier this month, a truck hit and killed a San Antonio firefighter who was on the scene of a fire. Greg Garza had been a firefighter for 17 years and San Antonio Fire said it was a simple accident.

It's the law in Texas – when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, either move over a lane to get away from it or slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit.

"Sometimes we go on calls and every second does actually count. I know it's cliché, but sometimes that's just the truth," said David Thompson, an Austin firefighter.

Thompson has dealt with some close calls while on duty – not just a fire, but getting there too.

"We understand, you know. I could be a little hectic sometimes. You have a 40-ton vehicle behind you with its sirens blaring and it's honking its horn," said Thompson. "Sometimes cars are not paying attention. You see people driving by you, whizzing by you, and they're texting."

Austin's heavy traffic doesn't help either.

"Just yesterday, we were trying to get to a fire and it took us a long time just because the traffic was jam-packed on 183. We couldn't go left, we couldn't go right. People couldn't get out of the way so it has impeded us a little bit from doing what we need to do," said Thompson.

Cox and Thompson just ask you to think of them the next time you hear sirens coming your way.

"You wouldn't want to hit one of us. You wouldn't want to get hurt, so try to take a little bit more care," said Thompson.

