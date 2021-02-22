Austin Fire Department helps dialysis clinics in need

The AFD spent Saturday helping to get three dialysis clinics back up and running again.

There can't be enough said about the hard work done by the first responders across the state of Texas. They've collectively shown a heroic effort on multiple fronts to try and bring back a sense of normalcy to the community after the winter storm, and the Austin Fire Department showed us yet another reason to be thankful for the work they do.

On Saturday, AFD crews spent the day, among answering numerous other calls, helping restore operations to three dialysis clinics. The AFD received assistance from North Hays County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) to get the three clinics back up and running again.

According to AFD, five firefighters from NHCFR brought two water tenders – a particular type of firefighting apparatus that specializes in the transport of water and holds several thousand gallons – and the AFD provided the hose and fittings to make the connection work between the tender and the clinics.

The AFD said the collaborative effort across jurisdictions took a couple days’ effort to coordinate but it was well worth it. All three dialysis clinics were able to start seeing critical patients immediately, the AFD said.