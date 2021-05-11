115 people to receive X-rays after potential exposure to asbestos at Austin warehouse fire

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department confirmed that it's sending 115 people to receive X-rays as a precautionary measure after potentially being exposed to asbestos during a warehouse fire last week.
The fire happened at 7309 Interstate 35 on Thursday. No injuries were reported and, at last report, the cause is unknown.
"Should they develop some sort of medical issue later as a result that needed treatment, establishing a baseline record and paperwork now ensures less red tape later for them to get care, even though it would be covered under the presumptive law regardless," a spokesperson for the AFD said. "We want to take care of our folks, and doing this protects them both while they’re still working for us and into retirement, too."
The AFD said all the individuals involved are doing fine and that the X-rays are purely precautionary.
