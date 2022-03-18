Austin Fire Department prepares for the weekend as fire danger increases

AFD has crews with brush trucks out ready for grassfires and they're asking for the community's help.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is on high alert for the weekend as fire danger is very high in Central Texas.

"Right now, we're seeing some of the worst conditions we've seen for potential since 2011," Austin Fire Division Chief Thayer Smith said.

The year 2011 is when the Bastrop Complex fire burned 1,700 homes and businesses and killed two people.

Chief Smith said they have crews with brush trucks out ready for grassfires. On Friday afternoon, a grassfire started in Creedmoor and it only burned five acres of land before it was put out. Smith stressed the importance of prevention.

"We really need the public's help into making sure you know you don't drive into dry grass. Don't throw out cigarettes. Watch where your barbecues are. We just really need your help this weekend to prevent the fires from ever even starting" Smith said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has crews positioned across the state and the agency is encouraging homeowners to do their part to keep fires from spreading quickly.

"Cleaning out the gutters, you know, maybe once a month, twice a month, making sure that any dry or dead vegetation around your home is taken care of," Alex Bregenzer said, a spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service.

If fires do spark, Chief Smith said Austin Fire and other emergency personnel will work together to respond.

"We're all linked together with all of our county partners. We're coming up with our plans on how we're going to respond together should it be a county-wide issue," Smith said.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube