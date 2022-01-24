Austin Fire Department battling two building fires Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department worked to extinguish two structure fires on Monday afternoon.
The first occurred around 12 p.m. on the 2500 block of E. Anderson Lane at an abandoned building. In that case, crews arrived with fires spreading through the roof.
The AFD said it will take several hours of overhaul to completely knock down the fire.
The second incident was first reported around 1:50 p.m. at an apartment on 1147 Poquito St. One resident was evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS, and a dog was also treated by both medics and firefighters.
ATCEMS said the dog was given supplemental oxygen and returned to their family happy and healthy. The human was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.
A cause for either incident has not yet been revealed.
