Austin Fire Department battling two building fires Monday

Firefighters and medics helped rescue a dog in one of the incidents, the AFD said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department worked to extinguish two structure fires on Monday afternoon.

The first occurred around 12 p.m. on the 2500 block of E. Anderson Lane at an abandoned building. In that case, crews arrived with fires spreading through the roof.

The AFD said it will take several hours of overhaul to completely knock down the fire.

Operations on Anderson Lane have gone defensive. pic.twitter.com/p3RJxecxAh — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 24, 2022

Earlier conditions at 2215 E. Anderson Lane, abandoned building pic.twitter.com/NMtg47NqLQ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 24, 2022

The second incident was first reported around 1:50 p.m. at an apartment on 1147 Poquito St. One resident was evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS, and a dog was also treated by both medics and firefighters.

ATCEMS said the dog was given supplemental oxygen and returned to their family happy and healthy. The human was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

A cause for either incident has not yet been revealed.

Dog rescued being treated by AFD and @ATCEMS pic.twitter.com/Yrf8GXPe66 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 24, 2022

FINAL 2/2 Structure Fire at 1147 Poquito St: #ATCEMSMedics also treated one canine patient with supplemental oxygen (for smoke inhalation), and returned them to their family happy and healthy! 😊No other information available, #ATCEMS is no longer on scene. pic.twitter.com/k8MV4DxiSY — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 24, 2022