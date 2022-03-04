Austin Fire Department responds to brush fire near Travis County Expo Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said it was working to put out a brush fire near the Travis County Expo Center on Friday night.
The department said around 8:45 p.m. the fire was confined to a large field adjacent to a parking lot and was not threatening any structures or cars.
Minutes later the department said via Twitter that all forward progress was stopped and that crews were mopping up.
They said fireworks caused the fire. No injuries were reported.
Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly shared a video of the fire:
