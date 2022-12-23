Austin Fire Department responds to apartment fire, two residents displaced

The department said no one was injured in the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department braved the cold Friday night to battle a fire.

Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex at 8200 Neely Drive, AFD reported around 7:40 p.m. That's in northwest Austin.

At 7:10 p.m., AFD tweeted that a fire was showing from the chimney and roof on the third floor of the building.

At the time of the report, AFD said the fire had been "knocked down" and crews were working hard.

No one was injured in the fire and a cause has not yet been determined.

Two people living there are reported to be OK but had to find another place to stay for the night.

Austin Fire Department on the scene of a 2 alarm apartment fire at 8200 Neely Drive. Fire is knocked down and crews are frosty but working hard. If you look close you can see them inside. Photo credit D McKeon pic.twitter.com/bMq90PAliW — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 24, 2022