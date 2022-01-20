x
Austin Fire Department responding to crash potentially caused by icy roads

The department said the bridge in southwest Austin where the crash happened was reportedly iced over.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said Thursday night that area first responders were at the scene of a crash in southwest Austin. 

The AFD said they were responding to a bridge at 5200 W. Highway 290. They added that the crash "may be the result of icing roadway" as the bridge was reportedly iced over.

No other details regarding the crash were immediately available. 

A light wintry mix of sleet, rain, freezing rain and snow is falling across central Texas Thursday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Austin and some areas southeast where light icing in elevated roads remains possible. The advisory is set to expire early Friday morning. 

